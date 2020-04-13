 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China reduces number of people crossing its borders by 90%

13 Apr, 2020 08:24
People wearing face masks are seen at a park after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the novel coronavirus disease outbreak, April 12, 2020. © Reuters / Aly Song

The number of people crossing Chinese borders has been cut by 90 percent as part of Beijing’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, an official said on Monday. Liu Haitao of the National Immigration Administration said the number of cases was still on the rise in the countries along China’s borders.

China was working to limit all non-essential crossings, but it remained a huge challenge to control the large number of mountain passes, ferries and roads along the country’s long border, the official said.

A total of 108 new coronavirus cases were reported in mainland China on Sunday, up from 99 a day earlier and marking the highest number of cases since 143 infections were reported on March 5, Reuters reports.

