India’s coronavirus lockdown prolonged beyond existing deadline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend the nationwide lockdown which was set to end next Tuesday, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has confirmed.

The measure comes after several states reportedly urged Modi not to end the restrictions, despite concerns that they have badly affected millions of poor people who migrated from large cities to the countryside.

Commenting on the announcement, Delhi’s chief minister said: “India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early.” He warned that “all gains would be lost” if the lockdown was lifted.

India has reported 7,600 Covid-19 cases so far, with 249 fatalities. 774 people have recovered, according to the latest Johns Hopkins figures.

