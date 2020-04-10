Irish govt extends lockdown until May 5 – PM Varadkar

Ireland is extending stay-at-home restrictions intended to slow the spread of coronavirus until May 5, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

“The restrictions we introduced two weeks ago were due to expire on Sunday. Today the expert recommendation is to extend them for a further three weeks,” the PM said in a televised address.

The country has shut bars, restaurants and non-essential retail outlets, and told people not to travel more than two kilometers (1.2 miles) from their home or visit friends and family.

Varadkar also said that restrictions will not be eased in one go, Reuters reported.