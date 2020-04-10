 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Irish govt extends lockdown until May 5 – PM Varadkar

10 Apr, 2020 15:47
The Moore Street market, Dublin, Ireland, March 29, 2020. © Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Ireland is extending stay-at-home restrictions intended to slow the spread of coronavirus until May 5, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

“The restrictions we introduced two weeks ago were due to expire on Sunday. Today the expert recommendation is to extend them for a further three weeks,” the PM said in a televised address.

The country has shut bars, restaurants and non-essential retail outlets, and told people not to travel more than two kilometers (1.2 miles) from their home or visit friends and family.

Varadkar also said that restrictions will not be eased in one go, Reuters reported.

