India increases Covid-19 daily tests to 16,000 people

The Indian government has ramped up coronavirus testing as confirmed cases there rose above 6,700 and topped 12,000 across South Asia, Reuters said.

The Health Ministry said on Friday it had increased daily tests for Covid-19 to more than 16,000 people – from a previous daily average of 5,000-6,000 – but only 320 people were found to be carrying the disease. “We are not finding many positives,” senior ministry official Lav Agarwal told reporters.

The epidemic has killed 206 in India, data shows, with its capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai emerging as hotspots. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under pressure to extend a 21-day nationwide lockdown beyond Tuesday, when it is due to end.

India’s lockdown of 1.3 billion people has left millions out of work and forced an exodus of migrant workers from the cities to their homes in the hinterland.