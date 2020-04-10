 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India increases Covid-19 daily tests to 16,000 people

10 Apr, 2020 17:17
India increases Covid-19 daily tests to 16,000 people
Members of Fire and Emergency Services decontaminate a road in Ahmedabad, India, April 5, 2020. © Reuters / Amit Dave

The Indian government has ramped up coronavirus testing as confirmed cases there rose above 6,700 and topped 12,000 across South Asia, Reuters said.

The Health Ministry said on Friday it had increased daily tests for Covid-19 to more than 16,000 people – from a previous daily average of 5,000-6,000 – but only 320 people were found to be carrying the disease. “We are not finding many positives,” senior ministry official Lav Agarwal told reporters.

The epidemic has killed 206 in India, data shows, with its capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai emerging as hotspots. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under pressure to extend a 21-day nationwide lockdown beyond Tuesday, when it is due to end.

India’s lockdown of 1.3 billion people has left millions out of work and forced an exodus of migrant workers from the cities to their homes in the hinterland.

