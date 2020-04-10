Beijing to impose more checks on mask exports to ensure quality control after complaints

China tightened restrictions on exports of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) on Friday, calling for shipments of the items to be subjected to a mandatory customs inspection. Beijing is trying to balance the global demand for PPE to help treat cases of the new coronavirus, while ensuring that manufacturers and sellers do not flood the market with uncertified or shoddy products.

The regulations follow complaints from some governments and hospitals that they received PPE from China that they considered faulty.

In late March, Dutch officials recalled tens of thousands of masks delivered to the Netherlands from China, stating they did not meet quality standards, Reuters said.

Industry experts say the new inspections could lengthen the approval process for shipments of the equipment by days or weeks.