 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Philippines stops health workers going abroad to fight Covid-19 outbreak

10 Apr, 2020 12:15
Get short URL
Philippines stops health workers going abroad to fight Covid-19 outbreak
Rickshaws block a street from outsiders to protect a neighborhood from the spread of the coronavirus disease in Manila, Philippines, March 24, 2020. © Reuters / Eloisa Lopez / File Photo

The Philippines has stopped doctors, nurses, medics and other healthcare workers from going abroad while it needs their skills to meet the threat of the coronavirus spreading at home, according to a foreign affairs official.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration issued the order on April 2, though it was only made public on Friday. The aim is “to prioritize human resource allocation for the national health care system,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay tweeted.

The ban will remain in place until the Philippines ends its state of emergency and countries that would hire the medical personnel lift their coronavirus-related travel restrictions. The government in Manila has also suspended negotiations for bilateral labor agreements covering government-to-government deployment of health workers.

As of Friday, the Philippines had recorded 4,195 cases of coronavirus, with 221 deaths, Reuters reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies