Number of coronavirus cases in Russia rises by 1,786 to 11,917

10 Apr, 2020 07:54
Employees work in a sewing shop producing protective masks, in the village of Kochubeyevskoye in the Stavropol region, Russia. April 7, 2020. © Reuters / Eduard Korniyenko

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 1,786 in the past 24 hours, the country’s largest daily rise so far, the crisis center said in a statement on Friday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Russia to 11,917.

It added that coronavirus patients had been identified for the first time in southern Siberia’s Tuva region. “A total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have so far been recorded in 82 Russian regions, up by 17.6 percent,” the center said.

“As many as 97 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours. Eighteen coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 94,” read the statement.

