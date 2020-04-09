 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian military sends 24 troops, equipment to Bosnia and Herzegovina to help fight coronavirus

9 Apr, 2020 16:14
An Ilyushin Il-76 military heavy transport aircraft with medical humanitarian aid on board is pictured before departing to Serbia amid the coronavirus outbreak. © Sputnik / The Russian Defense Ministry

Russia will send 24 military personnel and equipment to Bosnia and Herzegovina to help fight the coronavirus, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said.

Three flights will deliver the aid on Thursday, the ministry said. The first plane has already landed at Banja Luka International Airport. It was welcomed by the Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik, President of the Republika Srpska Zeljka Cvijanovic, Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic, and Russian ambassador in Bosnia and Herzegovina Pyotr Ivantsov.

The request for aid came from Republika Srpska, one of the political entities within Bosnia and Herzegovina, the military said. There are 816 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with 35 deaths, according to the WHO.

Earlier this month, Russia sent 11 flights to Serbia to deliver medical equipment and deployed 87 military doctors and virologists to the country. In Serbia, the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus infection is 2,666, with 65 fatalities, the WHO said. Russia had previously provided assistance to Italy.

