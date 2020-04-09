 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Heal Italy’: Conte’s govt wins Senate confidence vote on decree to help virus-hit economy

9 Apr, 2020 15:05
Grass grows on Rome's popular Piazza Navona square after a huge drop in the number of visitors due to a strict lockdown in Rome, Italy, April 9, 2020. © Reuters / Guglielmo Mangiapane

The Italian government won a confidence vote in the Senate on Thursday over an emergency decree that lays out measures worth €25 billion ($28 billion) to support an economy battered by a severe Covid-19 outbreak.

The ‘Heal Italy’ package, presented by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on March 16, suspends loan and mortgage repayments for hard-hit companies and families via state guarantees for banks. It also increases funds to help firms pay workers temporarily laid off as a result of a lockdown imposed by the government to try to curb the spread the coronavirus.

Italy’s ruling coalition, dominated by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party, won the Senate motion by 142 votes to 99.

The decree was contested by the opposition, spearheaded by Matteo Salvini’s right-wing League party, which said the package was insufficient and “bedeviled by bureaucracy” which made it hard for people to access the funds available, Reuters said.

