Poland to keep borders closed until May 3, curbs extended toward presidential election date

Polish borders will be closed until May 3 and the government will extend a lockdown for schools and businesses, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. The decision means restrictions will be in place near the time of the presidential election planned for May 10.

The move also coincides with criticism of the government’s plans to press ahead with the presidential election by a postal ballot, which critics say risks not being free or fair, Reuters said. The parliament has backed a plan to conduct the election by postal ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses will remain locked down until April 19 and limits for schools, as well as rail and air transport, will be extended for another two weeks.

Poles have also been told to cover their mouths and noses when leaving home as of Thursday next week, at which point the government is also expected to publish a schedule for “coming back to a new economic reality.”