Intelligence chief Kadhimi named Iraq’s 3rd PM in 10 weeks

Iraq’s President Barham Salih named intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi as prime minister-designate on Thursday, the third person tapped to lead the country in just 10 weeks. Iraq is struggling to replace a government that fell last year after months of deadly protests.

Kadhimi was nominated by the president, state television said, shortly after the previous designated prime minister Adnan al-Zurfi announced he was withdrawing, having failed to secure enough support to form a government.

Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned under pressure from anti-government protests in November, still heads the government as caretaker prime minister. Salih’s first choice to replace him, Mohammed Allawi, withdrew on March 1 after four fruitless weeks trying to gain support.

Kadhimi is seen as a political independent, who will have to amass support from sectarian parties that dominate Iraq’s legislature to approve a cabinet within a month, Reuters said.