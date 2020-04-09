Finnish govt extends coronavirus-related restrictions to May 13

Finland on Thursday extended most of its restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus by one month to May 13, the government said.

It extended its ban on public meetings of more than 10 people, and the closure of public services such as libraries and schools for most students. The government had previously decided to close all restaurants until the end of May.

On Tuesday, the country’s public health authority said it would start tracking the spread of the new coronavirus in the population with randomized antibody tests. The results will be used to help the government decide what measures are needed to curb the spread of Covid-19, Reuters reported.