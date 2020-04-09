 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gradual return to normality in Germany possible ‘if infection trend continues’

9 Apr, 2020 09:57
The Strausberger Platz square in Berlin, Germany, April 8, 2020. © Reuters / Axel Schmidt

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has said the country’s coronavirus infection numbers are showing a “positive trend,” and if that continues it will be possible to talk about a gradual return to normality after the Easter break.

He told the Handelsblatt newspaper that citizens sticking to the restrictions on public life over the Easter holiday was a necessary condition for a possible easing of the lockdown.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany will re-evaluate the situation after the Easter holiday.

The German Labor Office said on Thursday that some 650,000 companies had applied for short-time work in the country by April 6. The number of people on the scheme due to coronavirus is likely to be much higher than during the global financial crisis. In spring 2009, some 1.4 million employees were on the program.

