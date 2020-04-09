Gradual return to normality in Germany possible ‘if infection trend continues’

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has said the country’s coronavirus infection numbers are showing a “positive trend,” and if that continues it will be possible to talk about a gradual return to normality after the Easter break.

He told the Handelsblatt newspaper that citizens sticking to the restrictions on public life over the Easter holiday was a necessary condition for a possible easing of the lockdown.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany will re-evaluate the situation after the Easter holiday.

The German Labor Office said on Thursday that some 650,000 companies had applied for short-time work in the country by April 6. The number of people on the scheme due to coronavirus is likely to be much higher than during the global financial crisis. In spring 2009, some 1.4 million employees were on the program.