Saudi-led coalition begins Yemen ceasefire

A nationwide ceasefire in response to the global coronavirus outbreak went into effect in Yemen on Thursday.

A Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen’s Houthi movement announced overnight it would halt military operations from 0900 GMT for two weeks in support of United Nations efforts to end the conflict that has killed more than 100,000 people, Reuters said.

The Houthi leadership has yet to announce whether the movement, which controls the capital Sanaa and most major urban centers in Yemen, would follow suit in what would be the first major breakthrough in peace efforts since late 2018.

The coalition said its move aims to facilitate talks sponsored by UN envoy Martin Griffiths for a permanent truce, motivated in part to avoid a potential outbreak of the new coronavirus. No cases have been reported so far in Yemen.