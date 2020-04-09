Britain’s Labour Party leader Starmer calls for coronavirus lockdown exit strategy

Keir Starmer, leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, requested on Thursday that the government publish its exit strategy for the coronavirus lockdown, seen as the most stringent measures in the country’s peacetime history.

“I’m calling on the government to publish its exit strategy,” Reuters quoted Starmer as saying. “I’m not calling for precise timings, but the strategy. This is incredibly difficult on people and we need to know that plans are in place, and what they are.”

Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service, said on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus infections and hospital admissions in Britain is beginning to show “signs of flattening.”