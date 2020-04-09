 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Britain’s Labour Party leader Starmer calls for coronavirus lockdown exit strategy

9 Apr, 2020 12:24
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer attend a general election campaign meeting in Harlow, November 5, 2019. © Reuters / Hannah McKay

Keir Starmer, leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, requested on Thursday that the government publish its exit strategy for the coronavirus lockdown, seen as the most stringent measures in the country’s peacetime history.

“I’m calling on the government to publish its exit strategy,” Reuters quoted Starmer as saying. “I’m not calling for precise timings, but the strategy. This is incredibly difficult on people and we need to know that plans are in place, and what they are.”

Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service, said on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus infections and hospital admissions in Britain is beginning to show “signs of flattening.”

