Jordan’s govt announces a 48-hour nationwide curfew

Jordan announced a 48-hour sweeping nationwide curfew that started from Thursday midnight, in a stepped-up bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, according to the government spokesman.

The government two weeks ago relaxed a tight curfew that allowed people to go on foot during day time to buy groceries to ease daily life for the nearly 10 million inhabitants.

Last Thursday, the kingdom imposed a 24-hour curfew to allow medical staff unimpeded entry to areas they suspect the virus is spreading in, a move which brought public life to a complete standstill, Reuters said.