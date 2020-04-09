 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US overtakes Spain with second highest Covid-19 deaths worldwide, but Italy still holds top spot

9 Apr, 2020 04:48
FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers prepare to transfer the body of a deceased person during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York. ©  Reuters / Brendan McDermid

The United States surpassed Spain’s coronavirus death toll late on Wednesday night, according to the latest figures gathered by Johns Hopkins University, putting it in second place behind Italy, which still leads the globe in fatalities.

The lethal virus has killed 14,817 patients in the US, the new data shows, edging out Spain by fewer than 50 deaths. Though Italy’s toll of 17,669 remains the world’s highest, the US leads all other nations in cases by far, reporting well over 430,000 infections – more than the next three countries combined.

Covid-19 has afflicted some 1.5 million people worldwide since the outbreak began in China late last year, sweeping 184 nations and leaving in excess of 88,000 dead. Germany, France and Iran have also seen significant numbers of cases and deaths in their own epidemics, coming in right behind the US, Spain and Italy.

