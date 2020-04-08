Swiss plan to start lifting curbs in April to prevent ‘worst economic damage’

Switzerland plans to ease restrictions to combat the new coronavirus starting at the end of April, the government said on Wednesday. The country’s death toll rose to 705 and the number of positive tests reached 22,789, the public health department said.

“The government knows that our people, our families, companies, employees and self-employed people need a vision for the future, and they need it quickly,” President Simonetta Sommaruga told reporters.

The Swiss will extend existing anti-coronavirus restrictions for another week to April 26, before looking at a gradual loosening of measures. They include border controls, restaurant closures and bans on gatherings of more than five people.

Switzerland could suffer its worst economic downturn on record, the government said, with the epidemic shrinking the economy by as much as 10.4 percent this year, Reuters reported.