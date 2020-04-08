 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Swiss plan to start lifting curbs in April to prevent ‘worst economic damage’

8 Apr, 2020 17:32
The Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich, Switzerland, March 17, 2020. © Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann

Switzerland plans to ease restrictions to combat the new coronavirus starting at the end of April, the government said on Wednesday. The country’s death toll rose to 705 and the number of positive tests reached 22,789, the public health department said.

“The government knows that our people, our families, companies, employees and self-employed people need a vision for the future, and they need it quickly,” President Simonetta Sommaruga told reporters.

The Swiss will extend existing anti-coronavirus restrictions for another week to April 26, before looking at a gradual loosening of measures. They include border controls, restaurant closures and bans on gatherings of more than five people.

Switzerland could suffer its worst economic downturn on record, the government said, with the epidemic shrinking the economy by as much as 10.4 percent this year, Reuters reported.

