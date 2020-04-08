 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN warns of looming hunger catastrophe in Zimbabwe, seeks $130mn for emergency ops

8 Apr, 2020 15:29
A police water canon sprays disinfectant over residential flats during a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 3, 2020. © Reuters / Philimon Bulawayo

The United Nations food agency has said it needs $130 million to fund emergency operations in Zimbabwe until August and prevent a catastrophe in the country. The statement comes as climate – and recession – induced food shortages deepened in the country.

“With most Zimbabweans already struggling to put food on the table, the COVID-19 pandemic risks even wider and deeper desperation,” said Eddie Rowe, World Food Program director for Zimbabwe.

“We must all do our utmost to prevent this tragedy turning into a catastrophe,” Reuters quoted Rowe as saying on Wednesday.

