UN warns of looming hunger catastrophe in Zimbabwe, seeks $130mn for emergency ops

The United Nations food agency has said it needs $130 million to fund emergency operations in Zimbabwe until August and prevent a catastrophe in the country. The statement comes as climate – and recession – induced food shortages deepened in the country.

“With most Zimbabweans already struggling to put food on the table, the COVID-19 pandemic risks even wider and deeper desperation,” said Eddie Rowe, World Food Program director for Zimbabwe.

“We must all do our utmost to prevent this tragedy turning into a catastrophe,” Reuters quoted Rowe as saying on Wednesday.