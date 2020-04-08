Foreigners in Thailand to receive automatic visa extensions – official

Thailand approved a plan on Wednesday to allow all foreigners who entered legally to receive automatic visa extensions, according to a senior immigration official. The automatic visa extension has been granted until April 30, according to an Interior Ministry document. Police Lieutenant General Sompong Chingduang told Reuters the government could extend this deadline each month.

The move will prevent long queues at immigration centers and stem the spread of the coronavirus. Thailand has closed its borders and banned entry to foreigners, except diplomats and work-permit holders.

Last week, the government allowed migrant workers with expiring work permits to stay in the country, without the need to apply for extensions, until Thailand reopens its borders.

The country reported 111 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. In total, Thailand has reported 2,369 cases of the novel coronavirus, and 30 deaths. It has declared a state of emergency until the end of the month and imposed a nationwide 10pm to 4am curfew.