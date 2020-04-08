Number of coronavirus cases across 81 Russian regions rises by record 1,175 to 8,672

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 1,175 over the past day – a record daily rise – reaching 8,672 in 81 regions, according to the crisis center.

Over the past day, 86 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering, the center said on Wednesday, adding that five patients had died. A total of 580 people have recovered in Russia to date. The total death toll in Russia is 63, officials said.

Separately, Russia’s Consul-General in Harbin Vladimir Oschepkov told TASS on Wednesday that China’s authorities would temporarily close the last operating passenger checkpoint at Manzhouli-Zabaykalsk on the border with Russia.

The Russian government in late January ordered more than half of the crossing points along its 2,600-mile border with China to close, citing concerns about the Wuhan coronavirus.