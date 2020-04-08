 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Lockdown in France should be extended for weeks, chief medical adviser says

8 Apr, 2020 07:41
Get short URL
Lockdown in France should be extended for weeks, chief medical adviser says
The pink supermoon rises between the two towers of Notre Dame Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire almost one year ago, ahead of Easter celebrations to be held under lockdown in Paris, France, April 7, 2020. © Reuters / Charles Platiau

France should extend its lockdown period for several weeks in order to contain the coronavirus epidemic, the chief of the medical council advising the government said on Wednesday.

Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council that advises the government about how to handle the epidemic, also said on France Info radio that as many as 17 million French people are seriously at risk from coronavirus.

The country went into lockdown on March 17, and the measure has already been extended once to April 15. On April 2, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the lockdown would probably have to be extended beyond that date.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies