Vietnam donates 550,000 masks to 5 EU states to support coronavirus fight

Vietnam donated 550,000 face masks to five European countries on Tuesday to support their fight against the coronavirus. The masks, made of antimicrobial fabric, were handed to the ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain in Hanoi, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Vietnam has reported 245 coronavirus cases in the country, with no deaths, Reuters reports. Hanoi has also donated masks and other medical equipment to other countries, including China, Cambodia and Laos.

Last week, the Southeast Asian country asked its mask producers to step up their production to make five million masks a day.