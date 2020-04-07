 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Vietnam donates 550,000 masks to 5 EU states to support coronavirus fight

7 Apr, 2020 12:45
Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc square is seen almost empty during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam, March 27, 2020. © Reuters / Kham

Vietnam donated 550,000 face masks to five European countries on Tuesday to support their fight against the coronavirus. The masks, made of antimicrobial fabric, were handed to the ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain in Hanoi, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Vietnam has reported 245 coronavirus cases in the country, with no deaths, Reuters reports. Hanoi has also donated masks and other medical equipment to other countries, including China, Cambodia and Laos.

Last week, the Southeast Asian country asked its mask producers to step up their production to make five million masks a day.

