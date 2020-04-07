Russian military physicians begin treating suspected Covid-19 cases in Serbian capital

Teams of Russian military physicians commenced treating suspected Covid-19 cases after the disinfection of the ’Dragiša Mišović’ clinical medical center in Belgrade, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops and specialized military vehicles are involved in decontamination and disinfection of medical facilities. Russian military planes earlier delivered 87 servicemen, including medics, virologists, as well as medical equipment and 16 vehicles.

Two Russian medical brigades will stay in Belgrade, where the coronavirus situation is the most difficult, while other five will be dispatched to Niš, Kikinda, Valjevo and Ćuprija.

A total of 1,908 coronavirus cases were registered in Serbia, the fatality count has increased to 51, while 98 people are being supported by the ventilators, TASS reported.