Indian state leaders want extension to world’s biggest lockdown

7 Apr, 2020 09:57
Migrant workers travel on a crowded bus as they return to their villages, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. © Reuters / Adnan Abidi

Several state leaders in India have called for an extension or only a partial lifting of current restrictions. They said that the 21-day lockdown, which is set to end next week, is the only way to avoid a coronavirus epidemic in the country.

India has so far escaped a big surge in cases after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked its 1.3 billion people to stay indoors in the world’s biggest lockdown last month, which authorities have strictly enforced. However, shuttering the $2.9 trillion economy has left millions of people without work and forced those who live on daily wages to flee to their homes in the countryside for food and shelter.

“I am for the lockdown of the country further more after April 15. Because, we can recover from the economic problem. But, we cannot get back lives,” said K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the chief minister of the southern state of Telangana.

India has recorded 4,421 coronavirus cases and 115 deaths, Reuters said. Modi is due to make a decision this week about whether to extend the lockdown.

