Polish MPs reject voting on ruling party’s plan to hold presidential election in May by post

Polish lawmakers rejected a ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party proposal on Monday to hold a presidential election on May 10 by post. The move makes it more uncertain whether the ballot will take place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PiS insists the election should be held despite the rising number of deaths caused by the virus. Critics accuse it of sacrificing public health in a bid to support its ally, the incumbent Andrzej Duda, who is running first in the polls, Reuters said.

The party has proposed replacing voting booths with postal ballots. Parliament said 228 lawmakers opposed including the plan in the legislative agenda, and 228 were in favor, while three abstained and one did not vote. The tied result meant the PiS motion was rejected.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that Poland is still at the beginning of its fight with the coronavirus, with the peak of infections expected in May and June.