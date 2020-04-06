 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India’s PM Modi, lawmakers agree 30% salary cut as govt deals with coronavirus outbreak

6 Apr, 2020 10:55
Members of Rapid Action Force patrol a neighborhood to urge people to remain indoors during a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in Ahmedabad, India, April 1, 2020. © Reuters / Amit Dave

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top government figures will take a 30 percent salary cut this year, cabinet minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.

Modi has imposed a three-week lockdown to halt the spread of the virus. The move has left millions without jobs and many of the more vulnerable sections of society struggling for food and shelter, Reuters said.

The federal cabinet has approved a decree under which Modi, along with President Ram Nath Kovind, state governors and members of parliament, will take the salary cut as part of their social responsibility, according to Javadekar.

