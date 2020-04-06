India’s PM Modi, lawmakers agree 30% salary cut as govt deals with coronavirus outbreak

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top government figures will take a 30 percent salary cut this year, cabinet minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.

Modi has imposed a three-week lockdown to halt the spread of the virus. The move has left millions without jobs and many of the more vulnerable sections of society struggling for food and shelter, Reuters said.

The federal cabinet has approved a decree under which Modi, along with President Ram Nath Kovind, state governors and members of parliament, will take the salary cut as part of their social responsibility, according to Javadekar.