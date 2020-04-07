 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Romania to extend state of emergency by 30 days

7 Apr, 2020 07:50
Bucharest, Romania, March 27, 2020. © Reuters / Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

The state of emergency will be extended in Romania by another 30 days after the current period ends next week, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday. “We need to do this again,” Iohannis told a video briefing on measures to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

“It’s a necessity. People should understand that without this measure, the virus cannot be stopped,” Iohannis added. Romania has so far recorded 4,057 confirmed cases of infection and 157 deaths, Reuters reports.

Romania will be the first European Union country that volunteered to purchase and host, on behalf of the EU, “a stockpile of ventilators,” Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, was quoted as saying on the TVR television.

A total of 150 ventilators have reportedly been ordered, and will be sent to countries that need them, including Spain and Italy.

