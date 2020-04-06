 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Apr, 2020 08:50
Czech Republic reports slowest daily rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases
An empty medieval Charles Bridge is seen in Prague, Czech Republic, March 20, 2020. © Reuters / David W Cerny / File Photo

The Czech Republic reported its slowest daily percentage rise in confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, the Health Ministry said. The country had 4,591 cases as of Sunday midnight, up 2.6 percent from the previous day, the lowest percentage increase since early March, when there was a handful of known infections.

This followed increases of 282 on Saturday, 332 on Friday and 269 on Thursday, and was the lowest absolute daily increase since March 22. There were 4,710 tests done on Sunday, down from a record 6,889 on Friday but still up by nearly 2,000 from a week ago, when the daily number of detected infections was higher.

The country of 10.7 million has done 85,014 tests so far, and aims to ramp up the testing capacity beyond 10,000 per day. There have been 72 deaths and 96 recoveries, and on Sunday 391 people were in hospital, including 84 in serious condition, Reuters said.

The Health Ministry has been testing a “smart quarantine” plan since last week – a system aimed at finer tracking of the infection spread. The government hopes it will allow relaxing some of the restrictions on business and social interactions.

