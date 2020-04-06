 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Singapore quarantines migrant workers, unveils ‘unprecedented budget for extraordinary times’

6 Apr, 2020 07:59
Westlite Dormitory, one of the two workers’ dormitory gazetted as isolation areas to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, in Singapore, April 6, 2020. © Reuters / Edgar Su

Singapore has put nearly 20,000 foreign workers under quarantine for two weeks after a growing number of coronavirus infections were detected in their dormitories. Authorities reported 120 new virus cases Sunday, the highest jump for the country in a single day, with many linked to foreign workers’ dorms, AFP said.

Many workers, particularly from parts of South Asia, come to Singapore to work in construction and are typically housed in large dormitory complexes.

On Monday, the city-state announced S$5.1 billion ($3.55 billion) in additional economic spending, such as wage support, waiver of levies and one-off payments to combat the pandemic.

“This is an unprecedented budget for extraordinary times,” Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat told parliament. The statement comes just over a week after Singapore unveiled more than $30 billion in new support measures, as it braces for its worst recession.

