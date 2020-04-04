Dubai goes on lockdown amid spike in coronavirus cases in UAE

The UAE’s wealthiest emirate, Dubai, has announced a two-week-long lockdown, starting from 8pm (1600 GMT) on Saturday, in order to carry out large scale disinfection and stem the spread of Covid-19.

Mobility in Dubai will be restricted and legal action will be taken against violators, local news agency WAM said. The supermarkets and pharmacies will continue operating as normal.

The number of coronavirus cases has been on the rise in the UAE in the first days of April, with more than 1,500 people infected and ten fatalities so far.