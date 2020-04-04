 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Dubai goes on lockdown amid spike in coronavirus cases in UAE

4 Apr, 2020 17:53
Get short URL
Dubai goes on lockdown amid spike in coronavirus cases in UAE
A member of a medical team wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectants on a car in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. © Reuters / Government of Dubai Media Office

The UAE’s wealthiest emirate, Dubai, has announced a two-week-long lockdown, starting from 8pm (1600 GMT) on Saturday, in order to carry out large scale disinfection and stem the spread of Covid-19.

Mobility in Dubai will be restricted and legal action will be taken against violators, local news agency WAM said. The supermarkets and pharmacies will continue operating as normal.

The number of coronavirus cases has been on the rise in the UAE in the first days of April, with more than 1,500 people infected and ten fatalities so far.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies