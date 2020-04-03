 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian authorities confirm plans to temporarily halt flights bringing citizens back from abroad over coronavirus fears
HomeNewsline

UN chief warns ‘worst yet to come’ for countries in conflict, renews call for ceasefire

3 Apr, 2020 18:09
Get short URL
UN chief warns ‘worst yet to come’ for countries in conflict, renews call for ceasefire
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel after the Libya summit in Berlin, January 19, 2020. © Reuters / Michael Kappeler / Pool

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed his call on Friday for a global ceasefire. He urged all parties in conflict to lay down arms and allow war-torn nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“The worst is yet to come,” Guterres said, referring to countries beset with fighting, such as Syria, Libya and Yemen. “The Covid-19 storm is now coming to all these theaters of conflict.”

Guterres said there had been some progress following his March 23 call for peace, but that fighting still rages in a number of countries, hampering efforts to put into place plans to combat the virus, AFP reported.

The UN chief said that warring parties in Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Colombia, Libya, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Sudan, Sudan and others have expressed support for his call.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies