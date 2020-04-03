 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
We need to cut around 10 mln barrels per day of oil production, Russia is ready to act with US on oil markets - Putin
HomeNewsline

EU working to repatriate 250,000 nationals stranded by coronavirus

3 Apr, 2020 15:32
Get short URL
EU working to repatriate 250,000 nationals stranded by coronavirus
High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell in Brussels, Belgium, February 16, 2020. © Reuters / Aris Oikonomou / Pool

More than 250,000 European Union citizens are still trying to get home, top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Friday. While the repatriation of EU nationals has been moving swiftly since mid-March, the number of people abroad seeking help keeps rising as more of them seek assistance via their embassies, said the EU’s foreign policy chief.

“We have brought home 350,000 Europeans, but there are still 250,000 remaining and many operations are under way,” Borrell told reporters after an EU foreign ministers’ videoconference.

The EU initially put the number of those in need of repatriation in mid-March at 80,000 and then said on March 20 the number was closer to 300,000, Reuters reported.

“One could not imagine that there are so many Europeans stranded in the world: tourists, visitors, short-term workers. We are not talking about permanent residents,” Borrell said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies