 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 684 to 3,605, up 23% in a day

3 Apr, 2020 14:11
Get short URL
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 684 to 3,605, up 23% in a day
Street cleaners observe social distancing guidelines on a street in Chelsea, in London, Britain, April 2, 2020. © Reuters / Kevin Coombs

The UK death toll from the coronavirus rose by 684 to 3,605 as of 1600 GMT on April 2, up 23 percent on the previous day. As of 9am on April 3, a total of 173,784 people have been tested, of which 38,168 were positive.

Stephen Powis, the national medical director of National Health Service England, said at a Downing Street briefing on Thursday that a high death rate would continue to be seen for “a few weeks yet.”

Powis also said there was some early academic evidence that the transmission rate in the community may have fallen below one. British government scientists say that the UK would be doing well if it kept the coronavirus death toll below 20,000.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday he would not steer away from reports which said April 12 would be the peak, Reuters reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies