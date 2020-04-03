UK coronavirus death toll rises by 684 to 3,605, up 23% in a day

The UK death toll from the coronavirus rose by 684 to 3,605 as of 1600 GMT on April 2, up 23 percent on the previous day. As of 9am on April 3, a total of 173,784 people have been tested, of which 38,168 were positive.

Stephen Powis, the national medical director of National Health Service England, said at a Downing Street briefing on Thursday that a high death rate would continue to be seen for “a few weeks yet.”

Powis also said there was some early academic evidence that the transmission rate in the community may have fallen below one. British government scientists say that the UK would be doing well if it kept the coronavirus death toll below 20,000.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday he would not steer away from reports which said April 12 would be the peak, Reuters reported.