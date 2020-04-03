 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
We need to cut around 10 mln barrels per day of oil production, Russia is ready to act with US on oil markets - Putin
France cancels ‘bac’ exam for first time since Napoleon

3 Apr, 2020 13:15
France cancels ‘bac’ exam for first time since Napoleon
An aerial view shows the deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, during a lockdown in France, April 1, 2020. © Reuters / Pascal Rossignol

French high-school school students will not sit the traditional ‘baccalaureat’ (bac) exam this summer due to the coronavirus, the education minister said on Friday. This is an unprecedented move that highlights the scale of disruption caused by the pandemic.

It is the first time since its inception in 1808 under Napoleon Bonaparte that the ‘bac’ exam will not take place in its traditional form. Even the sweeping student and labor protests of May 1968 did not prevent the exam going ahead.

Instead, students will receive an average score in each subject calculated from marks given for tests and homework throughout the year, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said in a televised address.

France has confirmed nearly 60,000 cases of the coronavirus so far and as of Friday it had recorded 5,387 deaths, the fourth highest tally in the world, Reuters said. Schools and universities have been shut since early March. The minister said a resumption of classes in early May was for now just a “hypothesis.”

