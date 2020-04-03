 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brazil cannot take ‘months of isolation,’ warns President Bolsonaro

3 Apr, 2020 12:51
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro leaves Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, April 3, 2020. © Reuters / Adriano Machado

Brazilian society will not be able to withstand two or three months of shutdowns to fight the new coronavirus, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday, denouncing social distancing measures enforced by states and municipalities across the country.

“You know my stance. It will bring massive unemployment,” he told supporters outside the presidential residence in Brasilia.

Health Ministry figures released on Thursday showed that the number of deaths jumped 23 percent from the previous day to 299 and the number of confirmed cases rose by 15 percent to 7,910, Reuters reports.

