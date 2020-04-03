 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Poland’s deputy PM proposes extending President Duda’s term

3 Apr, 2020 11:46
Get short URL
Poland’s deputy PM proposes extending President Duda’s term
Polish President Andrzej Duda addresses supporters during a convention to inaugurate his campaign ahead of the upcoming presidential election in Warsaw, Poland, February 15, 2020. © Reuters / Slawomir Kaminski / Agencja Gazeta

The head of Poland’s Porozumienie party proposed on Friday to change the constitution, allowing the current President Andrzej Duda to extend his term by 2 years and postponing May presidential elections. “Such a change would require amending the constitution, so I appeal to all opposition parties for support,” Jaroslaw Gowin, who is also deputy prime minister, said.

Presidential elections are currently planned for May 10, but most Poles want them to be postponed over the spread of coronavirus.

Gowin said, that if his proposed change to the constitution is implemented, Duda, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, would not be allowed to seek re-election.

The Civic Platform, Poland’s main opposition party, said on “there is no way” it wpuld support changing the constitution in the wake of the coronavirus crisis to allow for the extension of the current president’s term, Reuters reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies