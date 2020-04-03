Poland’s deputy PM proposes extending President Duda’s term

The head of Poland’s Porozumienie party proposed on Friday to change the constitution, allowing the current President Andrzej Duda to extend his term by 2 years and postponing May presidential elections. “Such a change would require amending the constitution, so I appeal to all opposition parties for support,” Jaroslaw Gowin, who is also deputy prime minister, said.

Presidential elections are currently planned for May 10, but most Poles want them to be postponed over the spread of coronavirus.

Gowin said, that if his proposed change to the constitution is implemented, Duda, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, would not be allowed to seek re-election.

The Civic Platform, Poland’s main opposition party, said on “there is no way” it wpuld support changing the constitution in the wake of the coronavirus crisis to allow for the extension of the current president’s term, Reuters reported.