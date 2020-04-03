 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU member states in talks over possible border closure extension – von der Leyen

3 Apr, 2020 08:45
A lorry traffic jam is seen near the German-Polish border in Frankfurt/Oder in Germany, March 19, 2020. © Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke / File Photo

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that talks were underway among EU member states over whether or not to extend border closures beyond Easter in order to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

“We are in consultation with member states on how to proceed beyond Easter,” she told Europe 1 radio.

Von Der Leyen also reiterated that the next EU budget should take the form of a new “Marshall Plan” to drive Europe’s recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

She feels that Europe would emerge from the coronavirus crisis in a stronger state, Reuters quoted her as saying.

