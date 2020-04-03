EU member states in talks over possible border closure extension – von der Leyen

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that talks were underway among EU member states over whether or not to extend border closures beyond Easter in order to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

“We are in consultation with member states on how to proceed beyond Easter,” she told Europe 1 radio.

Von Der Leyen also reiterated that the next EU budget should take the form of a new “Marshall Plan” to drive Europe’s recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

She feels that Europe would emerge from the coronavirus crisis in a stronger state, Reuters quoted her as saying.