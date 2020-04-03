Coronavirus cases in Russia increase by 601, surpass 4,100

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has increased by 601 over the past 24 hours, amounting to 4,149 in 78 regions. A total of 281 patients have recovered, 34 people have died, the coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

“Four coronavirus patients have died over the past 24 hours. In total, 34 people have died,” the center said. Fatalities have been recorded in Komi Region (2), Moscow (1) and Perm Region (1), TASS reports.

New coronavirus cases have been recorded in 32 regions over the past 24 hours, including Moscow (448), Moscow Region (34), Krasnodar Region (17), Penza Region (11), Leningrad Region (10), Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region (10), and St. Petersburg (9).

A total of 281 people has been discharged from hospitals. Over the past 24 hours, 28 people have been discharged from hospitals in Moscow, five in Sverdlovsk Region, four in Tatarstan, two in Perm Region, and two in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region.