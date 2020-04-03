 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Apr, 2020 07:41
‘Stop coming to Beijing,’ China advises foreign diplomats
A staff member holds a sign advising visitors to avoid clustering at Jingshan Park, in Beijing, China, April 2, 2020. © Reuters / Tingshu Wang

China’s Foreign Ministry is advising foreign diplomats to stop coming to Beijing. Spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that the ministry was aware of confirmed coronavirus cases among foreign diplomats in China, Reuters reported.

Beijing has indefinitely banned foreigners from entering the country to curb cases involving travelers from overseas. However, China has chartered planes to repatriate its nationals in countries with severe outbreaks.

The National Health Commission on Friday reported 31 new cases, compared with 35 a day earlier and down dramatically from the height of the crisis in February. All but two of the new cases involved travelers from overseas.

