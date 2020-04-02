 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN envoy ‘in talks’ with Yemen warring parties for nationwide ceasefire

2 Apr, 2020 15:56
UN envoy ‘in talks’ with Yemen warring parties for nationwide ceasefire
A convoy of vehicles transporting UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths drive during a visit to the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, November 23, 2018. © Reuters / Abduljabbar Zeyad

The UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, said on Thursday he was engaged in talks with the country’s warring parties to secure a nationwide ceasefire to help counter the threat of the coronavirus. The envoy’s office said he is discussing “concrete steps” with the warring sides despite a recent escalation in the long conflict.

Yemen has so far not recorded any case of COVID-19. However, aid groups are concerned that when or if it does hit, the impact will be catastrophic for a country already facing what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, AFP said.

Griffiths is in daily consultations aimed at bringing the warring sides together in “virtual” negotiations as soon as possible, his office said.

The United Nations has issued a global call for armed groups to stand down during the pandemic. The Yemen government and Houthi rebels had responded positively to the appeal, together with Saudi Arabia which leads a military coalition that supports the government.

