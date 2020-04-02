EU Commission apologizes to Italy for ‘lack of solidarity’ in tackling its Covid-19 crisis

The head of the European Commission apologized to Italy on Thursday for a lack of solidarity from Europe in tackling its coronavirus crisis, promising greater help in dealing with the economic fallout.

There has been widespread dismay in Italy over Europe’s response to the pandemic, starting with an initial failure to send medical aid, Reuters said. It was followed by a refusal among northern nations to endorse joint bonds to mitigate the cost of recovery.

In a letter published in the Italian daily La Repubblica, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said too many EU countries had initially focused on their own problems. “They did not realize that we can only defeat this pandemic together, as a Union. This was harmful and could have been avoided,” she wrote. “Today Europe is rallying to Italy’s side.”

Conservative leaders in wealthy states such as Germany, the Netherlands and Austria have so far recoiled at the idea of issuing bonds with highly indebted nations, such as Italy.