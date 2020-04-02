 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump gives $25bn in emergency cash to coronavirus-hit public transit systems
HomeNewsline

India plans ‘phased exit’ from coronavirus lockdown – PM Modi

2 Apr, 2020 14:43
Get short URL
India plans ‘phased exit’ from coronavirus lockdown – PM Modi
Migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 28, 2020. © Reuters / Anushree Fadnavis / File Photo

India will pull out of a three-week lockdown in phases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. The statement comes as officials battle to contain the country’s biggest cluster of coronavirus infections in the capital, New Delhi. India has had 1,965 confirmed infections, of whom 50 have died.

The shutdown, which has brought Asia’s third-largest economy to a halt, is due to end on April 14. Modi had ordered India’s 1.3 billion people indoors to avert a massive outbreak of infections. However, the world’s biggest shutdown has left millions without jobs and forced migrant workers to flee to their villages for food and shelter, Reuters said.

Modi told state chief ministers that the shutdown had helped limit infections but that there could be a second wave.

The PM said that it is important “to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once lockdown ends,” the government quoted him as saying in a video conference.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies