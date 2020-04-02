Life in Czech Republic may get back to normal by June ‘if situation is under control’ – PM Babis

The Czech government does not plan further restrictions to curb coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday. He added that life in the country may only get back to normal in late May or June if the situation is under control.

The country introduced in mid-March some of the – at the time – harshest measures in Europe to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. They included closing schools, most shops and restaurants and banning most movement in public. It took the action when it had only around 200 cases, at a large economic cost.

Babis said in a live interview on Blesk newspaper’s website that small shops selling goods other than food may open after Easter if they observe preventive measures such as distancing between customers. “We are preparing a gradual relaxation of blanket measures,” the PM said. “The turning point will be the end of April when a peak of the epidemic is expected,” Babis noted. “We are hoping to get between 10,000 and 15,000 infections then… If things go well then let’s hope that some time at the end of May, in June we could return into an entirely normal situation.”

The country of 10.65 million had 3,604 cases on Thursday morning after an 8.5 percent rise on Wednesday, and 40 deaths, Reuters reported. There were 342 people in hospitals including 72 in intensive care as of April 1.