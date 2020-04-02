 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ireland’s restrictions may go beyond April 12, deputy PM says

2 Apr, 2020 10:27
O'Connell Street in Dublin is seen on St. Patrick's Day as public events were cancelled due to the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, March 17, 2020. © Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

The highly restrictive measures Ireland put in place last week to slow the spread of coronavirus may well be extended beyond the initial deadline of April 12, Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar significantly ramped up previous restrictions last Friday when he ordered citizens to stay home and only leave to shop for groceries, for brief physical exercise or absolutely essential family visits, Reuters said. Coveney says “people do need to realize that these restrictions may go on for some time.”

“We’ve set an initial period but I think it may well be that we will need to go beyond that initial deadline, but again that will be a decision take with the best public health advice,” the deputy PM said.

