 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain reports 110,238 coronavirus cases, almost reaches Italy's numbers
HomeNewsline

EU’s top court says eastern states broke law by refusing to host refugees

2 Apr, 2020 09:35
Get short URL
EU’s top court says eastern states broke law by refusing to host refugees
Poland's PM Mateusz Morawiecki, Czech Republic's PM Andrej Babis and Hungary's PM Viktor Orban during the summit of the Visegrad Group countries, in Prague, March 4, 2020. © Reuters / David W Cerny

The European Union’s top court has ruled that Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic had broken the law by refusing to host refugees to help ease the burden on Greece and Italy after a surge in migrant arrivals from 2015.

“By refusing to comply with the temporary mechanism for the relocation of applicants for international protection, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic have failed to fulfill their obligations under EU law,” the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the EU said on Thursday.

The decision underscores Europe’s divisions over migration. However, the three ex-communist nations face no immediate penalty as the relocation of tens of thousands of people agreed by the EU was only envisaged until 2017, Reuters said.

The eurosceptic governments on the EU’s eastern flank had cited national security reasons in refusing to take in any of the mostly Muslim refugees and migrants from the Middle East and North Africa.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies