UN postpones global climate summit in Glasgow until 2021

This year’s United Nations global climate summit will be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, host country Britain has said. The UK government said the meeting, due to take place in November in Glasgow, Scotland, will now be held next year at a date still to be determined.

The government said in a statement on Wednesday that “in light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of Covid-19, holding an ambitious, inclusive COP26 in November 2020 is no longer possible.” The meeting is formally known as the 26th Conference of the Parties.

The decision was made by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Britain, and Italy, which had been due to host some preparatory events, AP said. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that it was a “disappointing decision, but absolutely the right one as we all focus on the fight against coronavirus.”

The meeting in Glasgow would have been held five years after the 2015 Paris climate accord was agreed. In the Paris document, countries agreed to limit global warming to two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and do their best to keep it below 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, compared with pre-industrial times.