 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

France likely to ease lockdown gradually, PM Philippe says

1 Apr, 2020 17:53
Get short URL
France likely to ease lockdown gradually, PM Philippe says
The empty Rivoli street in Paris, March 22, 2020. © Reuters / Benoit Tessier

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday that France is likely to relax its nationwide coronavirus lockdown gradually, rather than in one go.

The government has ordered people to stay confined to their homes except for essential outings from March 17 until at least April 15.

“It is likely that we are not heading towards a general de-confinement in one go and for everyone,” Philippe told Parliament by videoconference. He did not indicate when the government might start to ease or lift the lockdown.

With the school break due to begin next week, authorities also reminded Parisians that trying to escape the city for a holiday did not constitute essential travel and that controls would be reinforced “with utmost firmness,” Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies