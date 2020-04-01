France likely to ease lockdown gradually, PM Philippe says

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday that France is likely to relax its nationwide coronavirus lockdown gradually, rather than in one go.

The government has ordered people to stay confined to their homes except for essential outings from March 17 until at least April 15.

“It is likely that we are not heading towards a general de-confinement in one go and for everyone,” Philippe told Parliament by videoconference. He did not indicate when the government might start to ease or lift the lockdown.

With the school break due to begin next week, authorities also reminded Parisians that trying to escape the city for a holiday did not constitute essential travel and that controls would be reinforced “with utmost firmness,” Reuters said.