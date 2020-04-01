 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Kosovo to phase out tariff on Serbia imports, US opposes ‘new barriers’

1 Apr, 2020 16:47
Get short URL
Kosovo to phase out tariff on Serbia imports, US opposes ‘new barriers’
Smoke rises from a coal-fired power plant in Obilic, near Pristina, Kosovo. © Reuters / Ognen Teofilovski

Kosovo’s government has decided to phase out its 100 percent tariff on imports from Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina starting Wednesday. The move, however, did not ease international pressure on Serbia’s breakaway province.

The United States and the European Union had pushed for lifting the import taxes. Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced early Wednesday that his caretaker Cabinet would instead require goods from Serbia to be certified for quality, a mandate already in place for Kosovar products shipped to Serbia.

Marko Djuric, head of Serbia’s office for Kosovo, rejected Kurti’s move, saying “the situation did not deescalate or return to the previous state when uncivilized taxes were introduced.”

The US Embassy in Kosovo said in a statement Wednesday that “we remain opposed to the latest move to implement reciprocal measures on the movement of goods from Serbia,” AP reports. Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, hailed Kosovo’s move as “an important decision.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies