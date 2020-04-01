 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Erdogan warns Turkey may tighten measures if ‘voluntary quarantine’ ignored

1 Apr, 2020 14:37
Workers in protective suits disinfect a street in Istanbul, Turkey, March 20, 2020. © Reuters / Umit Bektas

Turkey will have to take additional measures if the coronavirus outbreak grows and people don’t abide by a “voluntary quarantine,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

“We may have to take much more advanced measures if the pandemic spreads and our citizens don’t stay at home,” Erdogan told a meeting of his AK Party provincial heads in a televised video conference.

Erdogan has stopped short of announcing a full lockdown across Turkey, mainly for economic reasons, despite growing pressure to do so after cases of coronavirus surged to more than 13,000 in just three weeks, with 214 deaths, Reuters reports.

“We are determined to continue production and exports,” Erdogan said. On Monday, he said that the country must carry on producing and “keep wheels turning” to support exports and sustain the supply of basic goods.

